Hall Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,910 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 37,560 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,517,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 393.0% during the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 110,485 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 86,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 45,295 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 659,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 107,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,456. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.77.

Shares of F stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

