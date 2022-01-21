Hall Private Wealth Advisors Buys New Shares in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNMR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,555,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,419,000 after buying an additional 635,685 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 526.8% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 71,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DNMR opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $66.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of -0.52.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 102.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $88,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,100. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on Danimer Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

