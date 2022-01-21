Hall Private Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 5,378 CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 59.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 363.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 28,174 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 11.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $110,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $821,210. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $169.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.09. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $173.57. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on COR shares. Raymond James downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. William Blair cut CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised CoreSite Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.23.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.