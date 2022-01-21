Hall Private Wealth Advisors Sells 3,883 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 2.9% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $71,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT stock opened at $411.34 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $335.60 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $447.06 and its 200 day moving average is $428.38.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.