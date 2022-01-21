Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 6,000 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $127,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $946,071.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Chardan Capital lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $38.22 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $40.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a negative net margin of 64.53%. The company had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

