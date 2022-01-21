Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEA shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 353.35%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

