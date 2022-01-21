Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATRI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Atrion by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 146,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Atrion by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 32,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Atrion by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Atrion by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Atrion during the 3rd quarter worth about $424,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $636.00 on Friday. Atrion Co. has a 1-year low of $579.96 and a 1-year high of $805.62. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $704.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $687.33.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 20.58%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Atrion’s payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

In other Atrion news, Director Emile A. Battat sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.45, for a total transaction of $178,380.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

