Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ichor were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ichor in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.00. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $262.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $123,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $594,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ichor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.