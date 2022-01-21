Handshake Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $109.19 million and $546,259.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,887.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,727.31 or 0.07198516 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $119.84 or 0.00316299 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.20 or 0.00879460 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00073375 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009421 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009362 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.15 or 0.00464923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.30 or 0.00267370 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 459,358,259 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.