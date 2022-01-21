HAP Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 40,044 Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 322,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 120,056 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 496,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 369,967 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 135,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $7.62 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.87 million, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 3.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.