Harborview Advisors LLC Has $8.31 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Harborview Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 398.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $70.99 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

