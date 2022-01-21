Harborview Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Harborview Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

NYSE:BDJ opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

