Harborview Advisors LLC Purchases 2,110 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 242.9% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMT opened at $10.50 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average is $11.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

