Harborview Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Harborview Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 41.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 389,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,382,000 after purchasing an additional 113,927 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,556,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 555,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,924,000 after purchasing an additional 51,521 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 142,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,521,000 after buying an additional 33,313 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 128.9% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 44,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,075,000 after buying an additional 25,156 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $168.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.37. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $136.24 and a twelve month high of $176.73.

