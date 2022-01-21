Harborview Advisors LLC Sells 415 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Harborview Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV opened at $41.22 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.36.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

