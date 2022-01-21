Haverford Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 11.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 716,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,588,000 after purchasing an additional 70,879 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,093.9% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins stock opened at $226.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.03 and a 200-day moving average of $230.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.38 and a 1-year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.50.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

