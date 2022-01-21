Haverford Trust Co Purchases New Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 290,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $202,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $7,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

NYSE LHX opened at $224.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.70 and a twelve month high of $246.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.77.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.