Haverford Trust Co Purchases New Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 290,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $202,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $7,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.
NYSE LHX opened at $224.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.70 and a twelve month high of $246.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.77.
L3Harris Technologies Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.
