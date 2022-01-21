Haverford Trust Co Purchases Shares of 6,517 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB)

Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Haverford Trust Co owned 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMCB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,022,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $24,580,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $15,412,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $11,808,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $10,536,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IMCB stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.93 and its 200-day moving average is $69.01. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.67 and a 52 week high of $73.03.

Intermountain Community Bancorp (Intermountain) is a bank holding company. The Company is a holding company of Panhandle State Bank (the Bank). Panhandle State Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company serves the local banking needs of Bonner County, Idaho. Intermountain offers banking and financial services, which fit the needs of the communities it serves.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.