Haverford Trust Co Sells 75 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,715,000 after purchasing an additional 211,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,131,000 after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,664,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $287.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.79. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.41 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

