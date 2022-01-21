Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 736,100 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 914,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 422,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In related news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $166,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,279,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,880,000 after buying an additional 122,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,137,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,897,000 after buying an additional 1,478,194 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 173.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,505,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,666,000 after buying an additional 4,756,772 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,639,000 after buying an additional 220,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,958,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,074,000 after buying an additional 26,669 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.28.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $756.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

HE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

