Haywood Securities Lowers Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Price Target to C$2.50

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Haywood Securities from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 90.84% from the company’s previous close.

AU opened at C$1.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a current ratio of 16.65. The company has a market cap of C$153.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85. Aurion Resources has a one year low of C$0.65 and a one year high of C$1.36.

In other Aurion Resources news, Director Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,352,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,869,791.10.

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of SodankylÃ¤.

