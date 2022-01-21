HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RVNC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.87. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $33.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.88.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.03 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.23% and a negative net margin of 470.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $432,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Angus C. Russell acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,736.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 76,400 shares of company stock worth $1,049,636. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $21,029,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,043,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,490,000 after acquiring an additional 609,745 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,742,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,560,000 after acquiring an additional 588,263 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 859,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after acquiring an additional 277,129 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

