Head to Head Review: loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) and SOS (NYSE:SOS)

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) and SOS (NYSE:SOS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares loanDepot and SOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets loanDepot 2.43% 64.38% 8.57% SOS N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for loanDepot and SOS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score loanDepot 1 4 8 0 2.54 SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A

loanDepot currently has a consensus price target of $14.54, indicating a potential upside of 193.18%. Given loanDepot’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe loanDepot is more favorable than SOS.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares loanDepot and SOS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio loanDepot $4.31 billion 0.36 N/A N/A N/A SOS $50.29 million 2.84 $4.40 million N/A N/A

SOS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than loanDepot.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.1% of loanDepot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of SOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

loanDepot beats SOS on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. It offers mortgage loans to borrowers; and in the secondary market. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

About SOS

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud. The company was founded by Zheng Yu Wang and Andrew Mason in 2001 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

