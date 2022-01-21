Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 4,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 445,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $395,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $27,944.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,757,532 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 78.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,894 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 648.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,745,000 after buying an additional 549,923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,409,000 after acquiring an additional 530,293 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth approximately $22,054,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,898,000 after purchasing an additional 340,087 shares during the period.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.82.

Health Catalyst stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.27. 11,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,192. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.35. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $29.58 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.95 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

