Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 62,750 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 17,928.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,750 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.11% of Bancorp worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 74.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,353,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,225,000 after buying an additional 3,569,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 30.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,689,000 after purchasing an additional 771,465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 17.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,168,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,904,000 after purchasing an additional 461,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 67.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,686,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,807,000 after buying an additional 1,077,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 7.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,169,000 after buying an additional 99,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.73. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.41 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

