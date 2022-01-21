Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 9,700 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 2,081.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NXST stock opened at $155.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.15 and a 1-year high of $171.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $224,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 506,757 shares of company stock worth $86,346,889 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.60.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.