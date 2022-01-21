Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 71.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,041 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 39,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,029,000 after purchasing an additional 599,765 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.22.

Shares of JBHT opened at $200.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $208.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.57 and a 200 day moving average of $183.71.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

