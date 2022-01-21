Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.08% of M/I Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,632,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,448,000 after purchasing an additional 141,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,935,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,584,000 after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,831,000 after purchasing an additional 47,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,755,000 after purchasing an additional 22,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,350,000 after purchasing an additional 215,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

MHO opened at $51.92 on Friday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $46.23 and a one year high of $74.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.34.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.44). M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $904.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.