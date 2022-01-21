Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 117,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.14% of RPT Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,897,000 after acquiring an additional 282,959 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,370,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,663,000 after acquiring an additional 26,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,458,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,209,000 after acquiring an additional 53,440 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,543,000 after acquiring an additional 225,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,089,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RPT opened at $12.70 on Friday. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

RPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

RPT Realty Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

