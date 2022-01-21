Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.08% of XPEL as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in XPEL by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in XPEL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Amundi bought a new stake in XPEL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in XPEL by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in XPEL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 34.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get XPEL alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 15,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $1,091,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 311,800 shares of company stock worth $21,934,480 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 2.13. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.04 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.