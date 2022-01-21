Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,913 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 23.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,460 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in OneMain during the third quarter worth about $41,819,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 16.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,865,000 after purchasing an additional 675,979 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in OneMain by 7,540.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 493,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,287,000 after purchasing an additional 486,977 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in OneMain by 36.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,095,000 after purchasing an additional 358,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF opened at $51.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.95. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

