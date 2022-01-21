Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

HTLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Heartland Express from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 13.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 482.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 31,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,339. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.69. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

