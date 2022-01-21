Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,125 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Heron Therapeutics worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 10.6% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 30,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $8.53 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $20.45. The stock has a market cap of $869.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. The company had revenue of $23.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

