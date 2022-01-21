Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at National Bankshares

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HRX. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$20.50 price target on Héroux-Devtek and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of TSE:HRX opened at C$17.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.94. The stock has a market cap of C$611.17 million and a P/E ratio of 19.46. Héroux-Devtek has a 52-week low of C$12.45 and a 52-week high of C$19.65.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$131.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.1000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

