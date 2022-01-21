Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HPE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.81.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $17.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $269,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,834 shares of company stock worth $6,248,200 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

