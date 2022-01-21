Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $341.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to announce sales of $341.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hexcel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $329.60 million and the highest is $349.20 million. Hexcel posted sales of $295.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.91.

HXL stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.88 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 92.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Hexcel by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 524.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

