Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

OTCMKTS:HKMPF opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.61.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

