Hilton Worldwide (HLT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE: HLT) recently:
- 1/18/2022 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/10/2022 – Hilton Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Bernstein Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $161.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/10/2022 – Hilton Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $161.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/3/2022 – Hilton Worldwide had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $148.00.
- 12/28/2021 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $162.00 to $178.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/2/2021 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $140.00 to $142.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,198,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,435. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.57 and a 52 week high of $159.21. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,094.15 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.77.
Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,401,000 after buying an additional 3,691,508 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $186,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 113.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,518,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,135 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.
