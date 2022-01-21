Hilton Worldwide (HLT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE: HLT) recently:

1/18/2022 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Hilton Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Bernstein Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $161.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Hilton Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $161.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2022 – Hilton Worldwide had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $148.00.

12/28/2021 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $162.00 to $178.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $140.00 to $142.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,198,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,435. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.57 and a 52 week high of $159.21. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,094.15 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.77.

Get Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,208,927. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,401,000 after buying an additional 3,691,508 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $186,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 113.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,518,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,135 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.