Hiveterminal Token Hits Market Capitalization of $4.72 Million (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $4.72 million and approximately $63.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00049614 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006342 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Coin Profile

Hiveterminal Token is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

