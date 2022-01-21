Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Holcim in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.86.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 52 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of HCMLY opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Holcim

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

