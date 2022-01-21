Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,697 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.05% of Holly Energy Partners worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HEP. Blackstone Inc grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,403 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,994.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 329,008 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 551,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after acquiring an additional 202,936 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 261,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 179,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $143,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HEP stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.02. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $122.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 36.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

