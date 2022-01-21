Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Short Interest Up 21.0% in December

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 937,300 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 774,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Holly Energy Partners stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.79. 946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,513. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49.
Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $122.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holly Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.
About Holly Energy Partners
Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
