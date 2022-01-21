Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Short Interest Up 21.0% in December

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 937,300 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 774,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Holly Energy Partners stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.79. 946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,513. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $122.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $143,146.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holly Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

