Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Gap Up to $14.27

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.27, but opened at $14.72. Hollysys Automation Technologies shares last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 1,697 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $866.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average of $17.16.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 12.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 845,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter worth $630,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 982,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 37,424 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,371,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 133,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

