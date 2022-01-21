Home Loan Financial Co. (OTCBB:HLFN) Announces Dividend of $0.27

Home Loan Financial Co. (OTCBB:HLFN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th.
Home Loan Financial has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $28.50.
Home Loan Financial Company Profile
