Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,600 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 440,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of HZON remained flat at $$9.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,538. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $12.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,492,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC now owns 152,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

