Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.81

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and traded as low as $7.67. Horizon Global shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 14,238 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $209.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.72.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $196.54 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZN. Barclays PLC increased its position in Horizon Global by 873.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Horizon Global by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Horizon Global by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 61,078 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

