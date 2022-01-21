Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock Holdings Cut by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 40,996 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth $15,911,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HZNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $2,962,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $5,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,255 shares of company stock worth $15,633,956. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $86.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

