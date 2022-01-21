HSBC Lowers Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPRMF opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79. Blue Prism Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Get Blue Prism Group alerts:

About Blue Prism Group

Blue Prism Group Plc develops business process automation software solutions. It operates through the licensing of Robotic Process Automation software used to automate routine, rules-based back office processes. The company was founded by Alastair Bathgate and David Moss in 2001 and is headquartered in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Prism Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Prism Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.