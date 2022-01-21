Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €70.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BOSS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($64.89) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €62.70 ($71.25).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €53.88 ($61.23) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €53.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €51.83. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €25.54 ($29.02) and a 52 week high of €59.98 ($68.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 79.26.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.