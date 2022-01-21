Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Humanigen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on advancing medicines for patients with neglected and rare diseases. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of benznidazole, lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab. Humanigen Inc., formerly known as KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Brisbane, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Humanigen to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Humanigen has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $29.20.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Humanigen had a negative net margin of 8,202.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,062.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humanigen will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humanigen by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,348,000 after purchasing an additional 56,793 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the second quarter worth $46,694,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humanigen by 22.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,244,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,013,000 after purchasing an additional 415,409 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Humanigen by 14.5% in the second quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,876,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,605,000 after purchasing an additional 238,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humanigen by 107.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 394,927 shares during the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

